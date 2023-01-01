Ganduje sacks Kano commissioner for religious affair

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has sacked the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam, popularly known as “Baba Impossible”.

The commissioner’s sack was conveyed in a statement released by the state Commissioner for information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Saturday, December 31.

Tahar Adam was accused of running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

It was also alleged that he operated without due consultation and has not been loyal to the government.

The statement read;

“The sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.”

The governor has sent the name of Dr Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano, to the state House of Assembly as…