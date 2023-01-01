NDLEA arrests three traffickers with 256kgs of illicit drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested three traffickers with a total of 256 kilograms of illicit substances seized from them during interdiction operations in Kwara, Kogi and Niger state.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, January 1, 2023, said a team of NDLEA officers on stop and search duty along Ilorin- Jebba highway on Monday 26th Dec arrested a suspect, Idris Saeed, 19, with 60 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 30kgs.

NDLEA operatives in Niger state on similar operation along Jebba-Mokwa road also recovered 240 blocks of the same substance weighing 168 kilograms, from multi-colour sacks loaded in a Peugeot J5 bus, with registration number MAG 146 XA, coming from Lagos and going to Kano for delivery.

In Kogi state, operatives intercepted a truck coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Maiduguri, Borno along Okene-Abuja highway where 9,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection (42kgs)…