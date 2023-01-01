Niger police rescue 13 kidnap victims

Niger State Police Command has rescued 13 kidnap victims in Gurara and Paiko local government areas in the state.
The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, who disclosed this on Saturday, December 31, said the rescue operation was achieved as a result of a tip-off by residents of the area which led to the subsequent raid and rescue of the victims.
Some of the gunmen were injured in the gun battle that ensued and they escaped with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.
The statement partly read;
“On December 30, 2022, at about 1pm, following a tip-off that some roving gunmen were sighted around Bonu, Gwalu, and Chimbi areas of Gurara and Paikoro LGAs, a joint security force raided the areas, and during the raid, the criminals were routed and engaged in a gun battle.
“In the course of this, majority of the gunmen scampered for safety as some of them escaped with bullet injuries. The 13 kidnap victims, who were…
Source: Linda Ikeji