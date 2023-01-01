Niger police rescue 13 kidnap victims

Niger State Police Command has rescued 13 kidnap victims in Gurara and Paiko local government areas in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, who disclosed this on Saturday, December 31, said the rescue operation was achieved as a result of a tip-off by residents of the area which led to the subsequent raid and rescue of the victims.

Some of the gunmen were injured in the gun battle that ensued and they escaped with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.

