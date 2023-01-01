Nigerian man claims he spent less than $150 in today’s value for his Bachelor’s degree

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to express gratitude for the education he got before relocating from the country. 

 

According to @DearSir_Tola, he spent less than $150 in today’s value for his Bachelor’s degree and accommodation while in Nigeria. 

 

He added that he was surprised to embark on a Master’s program with people who took $150k loans after he relocated abroad. 

 

The Twitter user wrote; 

 

9ja you do this one. To think that I spent less than $150 in today’s value for my Bachelors in Nigeria including off campus accommodation. The Tuition and fees portion of it is not up to $7. For 4 whole years ooooo. I’m eternally grateful and indebted.

I carry my $7 BS enter Yankee do MS in the same class with people who took $150k loans com dey work for organizations wey I dey dream about. Even if this is the only benefit I got from 9ja, how can I ever be ungrateful to the land of my birth.

Never allow anyone disrespect this land. Never!

 



