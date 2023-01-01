Police release photo of officer who allegedly shot dead Gafaru Buraimoh in Ajah

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has released the photo of Inspector Imeh Johnson, the officer who allegedly shot dead a civilian, Gafaru Buraimoh, in the Ajah area of Lagos state on December 6, 2022.
 

Gafaru was out to buy fuel when the bullet fired by the trigger-happy police officer killed him.

 

Hundeyin shared Inspector Imeh’s photo and stated that the orderly room proceedings (with recommendation) have been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for review and final decision.

 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

