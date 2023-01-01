Those planning to disrupt 2023 polls will be met with full force of the law

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those planning to disrupt the 2023 general election will be met with “full force of the law“.
The President gave the warning in his new message on Saturday, December 31. Buhari stated that it is important for Nigeria to have another smooth transition of government to whoever the people have decided upon.
The statement read;
“In year 2023, Nigerians go to the polls to exercise our right to vote and elect a new administration.
“It is an important year for our country to ensure that we have another smooth transition of government, to whoever the people have decided upon.
“This administration’s landmark Amended Electoral Act will ensure that we have free and fair elections across the Nation.
“We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the…
