Brazil returnee arrested with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies on Christmas Day (photos/video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, intercepted a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper Chux with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, says the suspect was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the MMIA during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on Qatar Airways on Monday, 25th December 2022 following credible intelligence.