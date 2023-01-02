Delta hospital allegedly seizes newborn baby over N383,500 bill

A private hospital in Warri, Delta State has allegedly seized a newborn twin for non-payment of a N383,500 hospital bill.

According to Punch, the mother of the twins, Mrs Akpesiri Ojiko delivered the two babies on November 17, 2022, at the general hospital Warri.

One of the babies was taken to the private hospital, Unique Health Medical Center, on referral by the general hospital as a result of a lack of bed space.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs Ojiko appealed to the Delta State government and well-meaning individuals to assist in upsetting the medical bill to enable her to have access to her baby.

“I give birth to the babies on November 17 last year, a male and a female at the general hospital Warri but the hospital management told us that they did not have bed space to accommodate the babies and they cannot keep the two babies in one bed,” she narrated.

“They started calling some clinics to refer the baby but we refused because we know some of these clinics they…