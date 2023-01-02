DJ killed for refusing to play song at club

A 27-year-old disc jockey (DJ) based in Kilifi county, Kenya, has reportedly died after being allegedly assaulted while at work at a local hotel.

Salim Moriasi alias DJ Goodie’s family alleged that he was killed on Christmas Day at about 1:00 am after a scuffle at the County Lux Comfort Hotel in Marikanani.

The late entertainer’s family spokesperson George Abuga said he died from injuries he sustained after he failed to play a song requested by some of the revelers.

The DJ was rushed to Mariakani Sub-county Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Abuga said an autopsy conducted at the Coast General Hospital mortuary revealed that the deceased died of cardiorespiratory arrest and severe head injury.

He said;

“I attended the postmortem. The damage on the body indicated that it was by a combat person.”

Asides from alleging that DJ Goodie’s employer attempted to interfere with investigations into the incident, the family also accused…