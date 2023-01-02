Gunmen abduct retired colonel and two children in Zamfara

A retired colonel, Rabi’u Yandoto, and his two children have been abducted by gunmen along Gusau-Tsafe Road in Zamfara State.

An eyewitness, Mohammed Hassan told Punch that Yandoto was going to his hometown together with his two children on Sunday night when they were ambushed by bandits and taken to the forest.

Hassan said;

“The bandits ambushed the retired colonel on Sunday night and kidnapped him along with his two children and two other victims. “We heard gunshots and started running into the bush for fear of the bandits but later realised that Colonel Yandoto was their target.”

Punch reported that Yandoto who is the leader of Zamfara All Progressive Congress political group called ‘Wake da Shinkafa’, has reportedly been carrying out campaigns to ensure that close political rival, Senator Kabiru Marafa does not win the 2023 senatorial seat.