Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander’s wife in Ebonyi, set house ablaze

Gunmen attacked the home of an Ebubeagu commander in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Oyeku Kalu Chima, killing his wife.
They also set ablaze his country home in Owutu Edda community in the attack which occurred at around 2am on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement said investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the attack.
“At about 0230hrs of 01/01/2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima, located at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze while his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead,” the statementt read.
“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba psc (+) has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.
“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and…
Source: Linda Ikeji