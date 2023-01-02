Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander’s wife in Ebonyi, set house ablaze

Gunmen attacked the home of an Ebubeagu commander in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Oyeku Kalu Chima, killing his wife.

They also set ablaze his country home in Owutu Edda community in the attack which occurred at around 2am on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement said investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the attack.