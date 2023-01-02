PR Guru, Paul Okoye and his woman, Iyabo Ojo, had a lovely banter on Instagram this evening.

Iyabo shared a photo of Paulo on her Instagram page, hailing him for being a ‘fine bobo’ while also teasing them that he is ‘still in the market”.

The actress wrote;

”See fine bobo, still in the market oooo oya DM me for application @pauloo2104 groom price gone up”

Paul spotted the posted and jokingly declared his intention to get a divorce lawyer

”I need a divorce lawyer urgent”

Iyabo and Paul made their relationship public on her birthday, December 21, 2022.