PR Guru, Paul Okoye and his woman, Iyabo Ojo, had a lovely banter on Instagram this evening.
Iyabo shared a photo of Paulo on her Instagram page, hailing him for being a ‘fine bobo’ while also teasing them that he is ‘still in the market”.
The actress wrote;
”See fine bobo, still in the market oooo oya DM me for application @pauloo2104 groom price gone up”
Paul spotted the posted and jokingly declared his intention to get a divorce lawyer
”I need a divorce lawyer urgent”
Iyabo and Paul made their relationship public on her birthday, December 21, 2022.
Source: Linda Ikeji