Judge Judy says she’s happy for Justin Bieber’s growth after calling him foolish

Judge Judy who presides over an American arbitration-based reality court show, has said that she is happy that Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has gotten his life on the right track.

Judy talked about her former neighbour, Justin Bieber during an interview with TMZ at Beverly Hills.

The famous Judge had recently opened up about their tense relationship over the years, which she chalks up to him being young and reckless.

She disclosed that though she hasn’t spoken to the pop star recently, she has seen him and he looks better than ever. Judge Judy added that seeing him doing so well makes her really happy.