‘Something is fundamentally wrong’ – Gov Wike mocks Atiku over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike has mocked the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 General election.
Atiku was vice president during the Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007. However, in his New Year’s day message on Sunday, January 1, Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.
Speaking at the flag-off of a road construction in the state today January 2, Governor Wike said;
“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong.
After all, you people went to see your principal to lobby him to recommend you. It took your principal a long time before he now wrote a letter to all Nigerians, saying, ‘Look, I am not too comfortable [with Atiku]’. I am not bothered about other people…
