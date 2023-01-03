26-year-old Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping woman of N31m after promising to marry her

A 26-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested in India for allegedly duping a woman of N31m after promising to marry her.

Bernard Chukwunonsu, a resident of Uttamnagar in New Delhi, was arrested by Surat police on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

“The accused befriended the woman through social media and promised to marry her. The accused and his friend later called her posing as Immigration department officers. They told her that her boyfriend has been caught and a parcel has been seized from him.” Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said. “The caller demanded money to release her boyfriend and the parcel. The woman then deposited Rs. 57.39 lakh in the bank account of the accused between December 1 and December 12. After few days, the accused stopped picking up her calls,” Tomar added.

Police registered an offence under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) , 420 (cheating), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and relevant sections of the IT…