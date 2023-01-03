Army officer loses half his penis after his cancer was misdiagnosed three times

An army warrant officer who had half of his penis removed after doctors misdiagnosed his cancer three times has been told he may only have a year left to live.

Gavin Brooks, 45, a dad of two from Crewe, UK says he has been left with a ‘Frankenweiner’ after undergoing an operation to have a cancerous tumour removed.

He said: ‘I hope I can get some sort of treatment abroad that can help make the cancer smaller and make my lifespan longer so I can stay around as long as possible.

‘My son Jorge says he is going to lift the World Cup one day and I want to be around for that.’

Gavin, went to army doctors three times in 2021 after he experienced a tight ring of skin around his penis foreskin and later a lesion on the tip of his penis.

‘The best way I can describe it is like a ring of tissue or hard skin within the foreskin.

‘When I would retract the foreskin, I would have to pull it over the head of the penis.

‘The skin that connects the foreskin to the penis…