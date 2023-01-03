BBNaijaâs Frodd starts up the year with a new house and car (video)

BBNaijas Frodd starts up the year with a new house and carBig Brother Naija star, Chukwuemeka Okoye popular known as Frodd has began the new year by acquiring a new house and a car.  Frodd's housewarming party which was held last night, was attended by friends and loved ones.  Watch videos below…..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaijas Frodd starts up the year with a new house and car (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

