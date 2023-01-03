Don’t accept help from an enemy in disguise

Actress Tonto Dikeh has reached out to her colleague, Empress Njamah, who is currently going through her a scandal with her estranged fiance, George Wade, aka Baby Brother.

George followed through on his threats of releasing nude videos of her. He created a Whatsgroup on New Year’s day where he released nude videos of the actress.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto wished Empress strength in these trying times. She also advised her not to accept help from an enemy in disguise. See Tonto’s post below