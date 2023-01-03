Firefighters attacked in Onitsha for arriving late

Some angry Onistha residents on Sunday, January 1, attacked operatives of the Anambra State Fire Service for allegedly arriving late at the scene of a fire incident.

Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, said the angry mob shattered the windscreen and side mirrors of the fire truck, and also injured some of the operatives who turned up at the scene of the fire incident at Atani Road, by Uga Junction, Onitsha.

Agbili described the incident as barbaric and a bad way to start the New Year. The statement read;