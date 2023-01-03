Four police orderlies killed as gunmen attack convoy of former Imo state gov, Ikedi Ohakim

Four police orderlies have been killed after unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of former Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening, January 2.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen threw a bomb into the backup vehicle of the former governor which led to the death of four of his police orderlies who were stationed in the vehicle.

Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen carried out the attack. It was gathered that but for the brevity of the driver of the ex-governor, the hoodlums would have gotten their target. Ohakim reportedly made a swift call and a reinforcement was sent to Owerri after the gunmen had escaped.

Ohakim was governor of Imo state between 2007 and 2011.