Governor Soludo condemns killing of community leader and others in Anambra





Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has condemned the alleged cult-related killings in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities.

The President General of Obosi Community, Hon Ike Okolo, was gunned down by gunmen in his car on January 2, 2023.

One other person was also reportedly killed in Obosi community, with his face shattered, making identification difficult.

Five persons including a PDP leader were killed by suspected cultists in Ifite and Nodu Okpuno communities, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

In a press release by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo decried the killings.

“The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to killings within the State as a consequence of cult-related war among rival cult groups in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities,” the statement read. “The State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings…





Source: Linda Ikeji