“How can you be in a committed relationship for 5 years and not have intercourse?” Daddy Freeze queries as he claims the scripture doesn’t consider sex between betrothed couple to be sexual immorality

Daddy Freeze has said that the scripture never considered it sexual immorality for a couple who are betrothed to have sex before marriage.

The media personality said this while reacting to allegations that actor Alexx Ekubo refused to have intercourse with model Fancy Acholonu for the 5 years they were in a relationship.

Freeze said the word “fornication” was “born out of ignorance” of the linguistic expression of the original Greek word for prostitution.

He added that “never in the history of scripture has concubinage, polygamy, or an engaged or betrothed couple having intervourse been referred to as sexual immorality.”

Read his statement below.