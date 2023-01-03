“I endured lies and cheating from Alex” Fancy Acholonu says as she alleges Alex Ekubo keeps manipulating her to publicly apologise

Fancy Acholonu has hinted at what she allegedly went through while engaged to Alex Ekubo.

The model said her recent apologies to Alex were shared because he made her “apologise publicly constantly”.

She added that he manipulated her for his ego.

She then stated that she “endured everything a Nigerian woman typically does from her man, which is lies and all the cheating.”

She added that everytime sha has made a statement, it was because he asked her to.

Fancy wrote this while responding to Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun, who she said told her stop writing.