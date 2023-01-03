Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Frank Galati dies at 79

Frank Galati, the Tony Award-winning director, writer, and actor who helped transform Chicago theater, has died at the age of 79.

His passing was announced by his husband Peter Amster but the cause of death was not shared, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Hollywood veteran had success in 1988 when he adapted the book The Accidental Tourist for the screen with William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Geena Davis starring. The Chicago native was nominated for an Academy Award for his efforts.

But Galati was best known for his work on Broadway as he won a Tony Award in 1990 for his stage adaptation of Grapes Of Wrath starring actor Gary Sinise.

He was also Tony-nominated for best director for “Ragtime” in 1998 and was nominated for an Academy Award with Lawrence Kasdan for best screenplay for “The Accidental Tourist” in 1989.

His long list of works in Chicago also included productions of “The Drawer Boy,” in which he starred opposite John Mahoney…