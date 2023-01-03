See what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Al-Nassr football club Instagram page in just 4 days, as he confirms he’s completed his medical

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has completed his medical ahead of his Al-Nassr unveiling later today.ag

The Portuguese star shared an image on his Instagram story to announce the news with the caption: ‘Medical done!’

The picture shows Ronaldo hooked up to a number of wires after being put through his paces on a treadmill in the Al-Nassr medical center.

The former Manchester United star was officially announced as an Al-Nassr player on Friday evening December 30, with the Portuguese star set to earn an eye-watering £175m-a-year until 2025, making him the highest-paid player in world football.

A quick look on Al-Nassr’s Instagram page shows a massive growth in followers. See below…