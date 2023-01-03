Ukraine kills ‘hundreds Of Russian troops’ with US-made rocket system while they were all gathered listening to Putin’s new year speech (videos)

Hundreds of Russian mobilised troops were killed in a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on a barracks in Russian-occupied Makiivka in the eastern Donbas region, minutes before midnight on December 31.



The attack happened as Russian missiles and drones rained down on Kyiv, Ukraine at the exact moment Russian president Vladimir Putin was delivering his televised New Year address.

What makes the revelation more stunning is that both armies have admitted to the deaths, a rare occurrence since the invasion began in February 2022..

While Ukraine’s military command puts the number of Russian deaths to 400, with 300 wounded, reports in Moscow suggested lower figures but do admit to a major loss of life, Daily Mail reports.

This is the highest number of killings recorded by Russia’s army in one attack, since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

The report also stated that Russian commanders were among those killed.



Ukrainian blogger, Anatoly Shariy, who is also a staunch…