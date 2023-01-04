Family declares 21-year-old daughter missing in Nasarawa

A 21-year-old lady, Sabo Ruth Hunu, has been declared missing by her family in Nasarawa State.

Ruth was last seen on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023, in Laminga, Nasarawa LGA of the state.

According to a family member, she left Laminga en-route Mararaba, in Karu Local Government Area.

It was gathered that Ruth recently graduated from ERCC College of Health Technology Alushi.

Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should report to the nearest police station or contact the family on 08169706301, 08167418264, 08099029866