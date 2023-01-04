FIFA president Gianni Infantino hits back at critics after taking selfie at Pele’s wake-keep

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded to criticism he has received after he took a selfie next to Pele’s open coffin at a ceremony for the Brazilian football icon on Monday, January 2.

Infantino was one of the thousands who travelled to Vila Belmiro stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil to pay their respects to Pele, who died last week aged 82.

But the 52-year-old FIFA chief came under fire after he was seen posing for photographs away from Pele’s coffin.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Infantino wrote: ‘Just landed from my trip to Brazil where I had the privilege to participate in the beautiful homage to Pele that took place at Vila Belmiro, in Santos.

‘I am dismayed after having been informed that I am apparently being criticised by some people for having taken a selfie and pictures at the ceremony yesterday.

‘I would like to clarify that I was both honoured and humbled that teammates and family members of the great Pele asked me if I could take a few…