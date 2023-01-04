Gabrielle Union says she felt entitled to cheat in her first marriage because of her husband’s infidelity

Gabrielle Union opened up about her “dysfunctional” marriage to her first husband Chris Howard.

The actress, 50, was previously married to ex-NFL player Chris Howard, 47. They divorced in 2006 after 5 years of marriage.

The actress sat down with Dax Shepard during his Armchair Expert podcast and said her marriage to the ex-NFL player was “dysfunctional from day one.”

Union, who was married to Howard from 2001 until 2005, said that she “felt entitled” to cheat and was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me” during the marriage.

She added that her own cheating was inspired by Howard’s infidelity.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she told Shepard, after he shared his “complicated” feelings in regards to his own infidelity in past relationships.

Gabrielle then revealed how she cheated to get back at Howard.

She explained: “A part of it was…