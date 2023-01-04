“I’m good. I’m alive” Empress Njamah thanks her supporters as she says she’s happy to have her freedom

Empress Njamah has spoken for the first time since her ex-fiance began leaking her nude videos online.

She released a video from her home to let her supporters know that she is well and alive.

The actress, who fled her home after her former fiancé hit her – an act he admitted to LIB – and seized her passport, revealed that she is grateful to her followers for their support. She added that she is also be happy to be free of him.

She said: “I’m excited, my freedom, my life, most of you guys don’t know the story.”

Empress’ former fiancé, George Wade, began blackmailing her and releasing her nudes after their relationship ended.

Watch her speak in the video below.