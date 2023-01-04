INEC warns Nigerians about fake ad hoc staff recruitment portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fake portal purportedly used for the recruitment of ad hoc staff for 2023 general election.
According to the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the portal is fake as the commission is no longer recruiting for the election.
The statement read;
“The website/blog below is advertising ad hoc staff positions for the 2023 general election.
“However, the commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 general election.
“The INEC ad hoc staff recruitment portal was officially shut down on December 14 2022.
“Therefore, the site, with the URL –http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is fake. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it.”
Source: Linda Ikeji