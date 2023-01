Kidnappers have allegedly killed a young man identified as Sebastine in Kaduna after collecting ransom from his family.

Facebook user, Christian Arekele, from Kaduna State, disclosed this on his page.

“After collecting a lot of money they later killed him. Kidnappers why. RIP brother we love u so much. Until we meet” he wrote on Monday, January 2.

“I can still believe ur Gone so soon big brother RIP, n for those that kill you it will never be well with them.” he added