Murderer who battered disabled man to death as he begged for life is killed in car crash weeks after he was released from prison

By
Headliners
-
6


Murderer who battered disabled man to death as he begged for life is killed in car crash weeks after he was released from prison

A murderer has died after crashing into a tree weeks after being released from prison.

 

Stephen Bonallie, 32, (pictured above) was killed on New Year’s Eve in County Durham, UK.

His death comes just weeks after finishing a 14-year jail term for murdering a disabled man in a bet.

 

Murderer who battered disabled man to death as he begged for life is killed in car crash weeks after he was released from prison

 

In 2007, Bonallie (pictured above as a young man) and a gang of three people killed Brent Martin in Sunderland, UK after a £5 bet for which one of them could knock him out first.

 

The gang kicked and stamped on the 23-year-old before leaving him to die in a pool of blood with his pants around his ankles.

 

Brent (picture below), who was a disabled man with learning difficulties, pleaded with his attackers not to hurt him as he believed they were his friends but they refused and ended up killing him.

 

Murderer who battered disabled man to death as he begged for life is killed in car crash weeks after he was released from prison

A year later Bonallie, who was 17 at the time, received an 18-year sentence but he was released last year after making ‘exceptional and unforeseen’ progress in prison.

 

The gang leader,…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR