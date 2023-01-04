Murderer who battered disabled man to death as he begged for life is killed in car crash weeks after he was released from prison

A murderer has died after crashing into a tree weeks after being released from prison.

Stephen Bonallie, 32, (pictured above) was killed on New Year’s Eve in County Durham, UK.

His death comes just weeks after finishing a 14-year jail term for murdering a disabled man in a bet.

In 2007, Bonallie (pictured above as a young man) and a gang of three people killed Brent Martin in Sunderland, UK after a £5 bet for which one of them could knock him out first.

The gang kicked and stamped on the 23-year-old before leaving him to die in a pool of blood with his pants around his ankles.

Brent (picture below), who was a disabled man with learning difficulties, pleaded with his attackers not to hurt him as he believed they were his friends but they refused and ended up killing him.

A year later Bonallie, who was 17 at the time, received an 18-year sentence but he was released last year after making ‘exceptional and unforeseen’ progress in prison.

The gang leader,…