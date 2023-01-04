Police arrest man and two quack doctors over botched abortion leading to death of his wife

A Kenyan man, Richard Onyango, who assisted his wife to procure a botched abortion leading to her death, is facing murder charges, alongside two suspected quack doctors who conducted the failed operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, in a statement on Wednesday, January 4, said the trio was arrested after intensive investigations by detectives based at DCI Starehe, who stumbled upon the lifeless body of a middle aged woman along Outering road on New year’s eve.

“The body which had been wrapped in a white bedsheet was discovered dumped in a storm water tunnel near Shell petrol station along the busy road, with preliminary findings indicating that the body may have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene by unknown persons,” the statement read.

“Two days ago, the officers got wind that the body had been disposed at the scene after a botched operation conducted by a suspected quack doctor identified as Richard Orambo, who operates a clinic…