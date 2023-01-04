Rally driver and YouTuber, Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

Pro rally driver and YouTube personality, Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

The action sports star, who founded skateboard brand DC Shoes and Hoonigan Industries, died near his Park City, Utah home on Monday January 2, his company confirmed on Instagram.

“It’s with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement read. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block was riding a snowmobile on a “steep slope” at around 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff’s office added.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the department continued.

Ken is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their…