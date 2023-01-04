Sex was created for marriage. once sex happens out of marriage, many repercussions abound

Life coach, Solomon Buchi, has countered the position expressed by OAP Daddy Freeze, on sex before marriage.

Recall that model Fancy Acholonu had disclosed that her ex-fiance, actor Alex Ekubo, was never intimate with her for five years. According to Fancy, Alex hinged his decision not to have sex with her on the grounds of religious beliefs.

Reacting to Fancy’s revelation, Freeze in a piece shared on his Instagram page, argued that the scripture never considered it sexual immorality for a couple who are betrothed to have sex before marriage. He used several verses in the bible to back up his claim. Read here.

Buchi has however countered Freeze’s opinion. He also shared several bible verses which he used to argue that sex before marriage is a sin.

According to Buchi, sex was created for marriage and any sexual act done before marriage is a sin. He argued that once sex is done before marriage, ”many repercussions abound.”

