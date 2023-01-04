Shirtless Brad Pitt sunbathes with topless girlfriend Ines de Ramon (photos)

Hollywood actor and producer, Brad Pitt has been pictured topless alongside his scantily clad girfriend, Ines de RamonNew during a romantic Cabo getaway.

The couple slipped into swimsuits and sat side by side in opposite-facing lounge chairs, with de Ramon removing her bikini top completely during the new year eve’s getaway.

The actor, who turned 59 last month, showed off his well-defined abs and many tattoos in teal swim trunks, which he paired with a gold chain around his neck .

In photos shared by PageSix, Pitt could be seen reading what appeared to be a script from a large, black binder.

De Ramon, wore only a blue patterned sarong and showed off her bare back as she hugged her knees close to her chest.

Pitt and de Ramon, 32 seem to be getting serious, as they’ve been spotted out together numerous times over the last two months.





The pair first sparked dating rumours in November after attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles, where paparazzi caught them holding…