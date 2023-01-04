Suspected cultists kill tricycle operator and two young men in Awka (videos)

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a tricycle operator and two young men close to the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State.

Five persons including a PDP leader have also been killed in suspected cult-related clashes in Awka South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the latest incident happened at Unizik school gate in ifite on Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023.

The killings have reportedly caused tension in Awka.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said its operatives had intensified surveillance in the city, especially around Ifite, close to Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

“Our operatives have been deployed in the area, and the situation is closely monitored. Preliminary information shows that the shooting is a result of a cult-related clash between two rival groups. Police patrols have been intensified within awka and other sides of the state.” he added.