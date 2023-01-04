Third Russian found dead under mysterious circumstances in India within two weeks

A third Russian national has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in India in the space of two weeks.

Sergey Milyakov, 51, chief engineer of a cargo ship in Odisha, an eastern Indian state, was found dead in his room aboard the vessel, with no cause of death released.

The ship was anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsingpur at 4:30am local time on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when Mr Milyakov was found by officials.

It comes just days after a politician who had criticised Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine as “terror ” was found dead after a mysterious fall at a hotel in the same state.

Sausage multi-millionaire Pavel Antov from the main pro-Putin party, United Russia, had been on a trip to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday. A male friend in his party had died “from a heart attack” on Thursday, Dec. 22, and the wealthy regional MP died two days later on Dec. 24.

The married tycoon, an MP in the legislative assembly in Vladimir region, was listed as Russia’s…