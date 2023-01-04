Truck suffers brake failure and crushes Air Force officer to death in Kwara, leaves another with a spinal cord injury

By
Headliners
-
1


Truck suffers brake failure and crushes Air Force officer to death in Kwara, leaves another with a spinal cord injury

Tragedy struck in the Eyenkorin area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital today January 4 after a truck crushed an officer of the Nigerian Air Force identified as LCPL Goselle Nanpon to death.

 

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver suffered a brake failure and rammed into the Air Force security checkpoint stationed at the area, killing the officer instantly and leaving another officer identified as LCPL Yahaya Ayuba, with a spinal cord injury.

 

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a sattement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, expressed his sadness over the unfortunate incident.

 

The statement reads;

 

“Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force on the death of LCPL Goselle Nanpon who was killed by a truck driver at a security point in Ilorin, Kwara State.

My heartfelt condolences go to the highest echelon of the Nigerian Air Force and to the families affected. It was…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR