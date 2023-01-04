Truck suffers brake failure and crushes Air Force officer to death in Kwara, leaves another with a spinal cord injury

Tragedy struck in the Eyenkorin area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital today January 4 after a truck crushed an officer of the Nigerian Air Force identified as LCPL Goselle Nanpon to death.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver suffered a brake failure and rammed into the Air Force security checkpoint stationed at the area, killing the officer instantly and leaving another officer identified as LCPL Yahaya Ayuba, with a spinal cord injury.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a sattement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, expressed his sadness over the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads;