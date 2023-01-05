Accused Times Square jihadist held without bail as new details emerge about his plan to kill cops during New Year’s Eve attack

The recently-radicalized teenager arrested for a New Year’s Eve machete attack in Times Square, New York was held without bail on Wednesday, January 4 as police authorities detailed his chilling confession to the unprovoked attack on three police officers.

“I wanted to kill an officer in uniform,” said suspect Trevor Bickford, according to court documents.

“I saw the officer and waited until he was alone. I said, ‘Allahu Akbar.’ I walked up and hit him over the head with a (machete). I charged another officer but dropped the knife.

“And I tried to get the police officer’s gun but couldn’t.”

Assistant District Attorney Lucy Nicholas described the defendant as a flight risk “who specifically traveled to New York from Maine in order to begin carrying out his crimes of murder of government officials” at the arraignment inside Bellevue Hospital.

The prosecutor said the unapologetic Bickford specifically singled out the uniformed cops because “an…