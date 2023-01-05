Bloody day in Sapele as gunmen kill councillor, boutique owner, sales girl and customer

The spate of violence in the country continued today as gunmen suspected to be cultists killed a councillor, Bigha Grikpa and three others in Sapele town, Delta State.

Grikpa, the deputy leader of Warri North council, was shot dead by gunmen who stormed the Mission Road area of the town in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Other victims include Mathew Ekiopa, who ran a thriving boutique at Lexi Junction, and his sales girl simply identified as Blessing.

They were hit at point-blank range in the head and arm in front of the shop.

The fourth victim identified as Alhaji Bello, a businessman, was said to be making a purchase at the boutique when the gunmen struck.

Sources said the politician and other victims were probably at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The town has been rocked by bloody cult gang wars and deadly killings in the last two years, with dozens of young men killed during the yuletide season.

Khalil Samuel, a resident of…