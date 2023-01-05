Election conducted under 1999 constitution won’t produce leaders with new ideas

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, has again called for a total overhaul of the 1999 constitution.
Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital on Wednesday, January 4, Babalola said any election conducted under the 1999 constitution will only bring back the same people that have brought Nigeria to its current status.
He said;
“Unless a new constitution similar to those of 1960 and 1963 constitutions, with necessary amendments, is put in place, none of the aspirants, and indeed no angel can save Nigeria from total collapse.
“On April 18, 2022, I urged the federal government to suspend the 2023 general election, and to raise an interim government of six months that will fashion out a new constitution for the country.
“I still stand by my suggestion that any election conducted under the 1999 constitution cannot, and will not, produce new leaders with new ideas.
“Any election conducted under the 1999 constitution will merely result in recycling the same…
Source: Linda Ikeji