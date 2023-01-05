Man arrested for stabbing peacemaker to death in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Idriss Baba Saje, of Dass Local Government Area for stabbing one Yunusa Garba to death.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement on Wednesday, January 4, said the suspect stabbed Garba on the chest with a sharp object when the deceased tried to intervene during a fight between him and the manager of a hotel.

“On 01/01/2023 at about 0130 HRS, the Patrol team attached to the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) while on routine patrol at Bayan Gari Area, received a distress call that one Idriss Baba Saje had an altercation that led to a physical confrontation with the Manager of Liberty Hotel Bayan Gari,” the statement read.

“Yunusa Garba (Deceased) ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Gwallaga Area Bauchi who came to intervene was stabbed by the suspect Idriss Baba Saje with a sharp object on his chest, as a result, he sustained injuries,”

“On receiving the information, the…