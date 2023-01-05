Man who came home for the Christmas celebration found dead inside his car in Anambra (video)

A 50-year-old man identified as Udoka Eze, who visited home for the Christmas holiday, has been killed in Nawfija community in Anambra State.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was found dead in his red Toyota Camry car along Umunze road today January 4. In a video shared online, a resident said the man recently returned for Christmas and was killed by unknown persons.

The spokesperosn of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the vehicle was found along Umunze road, and that the deceased has been taken to the morgue, after a doctor pronounced him dead.