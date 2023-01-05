Okorocha denies joining PDP

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing lmo West senatorial, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has debunked claim of joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

Report of the lawmaker joining the opposition party came after he appeared in a viral photo with former governor Emeka Ihedioha at a burial ceremony of mother of one of his aides Pascal Uju.

However, in a statement released on Thursday January 5, Okorocha stated that he’s still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam. Onwuemeodo read;