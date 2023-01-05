Ondo government imposes curfew on Ikare-Akoko over communal clash

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed by the Ondo state government on Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North East Local Government Area following a communal clash.

A communal clash had erupted in the area on Tuesday evening, January3, following a crisis between two rival youth groups at a carnival in the town, during which gunshots were reported.

The curfew imposition was announced in a media statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olabode.

It read;