Prince Harry alleges that Prince William and Kate Middleton asked him to wear Nazi costume

Prince Harry has partly blamed his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton over the Nazi costume he wore which led to a scandal in 2005.

Harry was 20 when The Sun newspaper published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika. The picture was taken at a costume party with a “Native and Colonial” theme, where William was also a guest and was dressed in a homemade lion outfit.

The Duke of Sussex in his new memoir, said the Prince and Princess of Wales “howled with laughter” when they saw him dressed up for the 2005 party.

In one segment of the book obtained by Page Six, Harry writes about choosing the outfit, revealing that it was a toss-up between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them. “They both howled. Worse than…