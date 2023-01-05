Prince Harry reveals he took cocaine a ‘few times’ aged 17 but claims it ‘wasn’t very fun’

Prince Harry has admitted to taking cocaine a ‘few’ times during his wilder party years.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, which has been released in Spain ahead of its publication in the UK next week, the Duke of Sussex describes being dragged into the office of an unnamed member of the Royal Household staff during his grandmother the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 after a journalist asked the Palace about his drug-taking habits.

Earlier in his autobiography, Harry describes smoking cannabis and boozing – but he has revealed for the first time how he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend.

Admitting that he lied to the Royal Household staff during his interrogation, Harry says taking cocaine ‘wasn’t much fun’ and did it partly to be different and because he was a ‘seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order’.

According to translations obtained by MailOnline and also reported by Sky News, he writes: ‘It…