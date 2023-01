Two robbery suspects have been gunned down in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State while exchanging gunfire with police operatives.

The incident which occurred Thursday morning, January 4, on Akwanga-Nunku highway also reportedly claimed the life of a police officer, Insp. Yusuf Jafaru.

The corpse of the deceased officer who was killed in line of duty has been deposited at the General Hospital, Akwanga.